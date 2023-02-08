Homicide investigation underway on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
We are working to learn more information.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around 3:45 a.m.

Investigators confirmed that one person is dead but they haven’t released any information as to what happened.

