Help needed identifying suspect accused of robbing pharmacy with child in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still looking to identify a person they say robbed a Walgreens while carrying a child.

According to Charlotte Crime Stoppers, the robbery happened Nov. 20, 2021 at the Walgreens at 2215 West Arrowood Road.

CMPD is still trying to identify this suspect who robbed the Walgreens at 2215 W. Arrowood Rd while carrying a child. This incident occurred back on November 20, 2021. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit your anonymous tip from your mobile phone using the @P3TIPS app. pic.twitter.com/51LJDKucdm — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) February 8, 2023

“This child is innocent, had nothing to do with it. It appears she may not have even known what was going on,” said Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator, in a 2021 interview with WBTV.

Anyone with information should call 704-334-1600.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by downloading the P3Tips app.

