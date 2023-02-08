PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Help needed identifying suspect accused of robbing pharmacy with child in 2021

Tips can be submitted anonymously.
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who attempted robbery with child at southwest Charlotte store
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still looking to identify a person they say robbed a Walgreens while carrying a child.

According to Charlotte Crime Stoppers, the robbery happened Nov. 20, 2021 at the Walgreens at 2215 West Arrowood Road.

“This child is innocent, had nothing to do with it. It appears she may not have even known what was going on,” said Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator, in a 2021 interview with WBTV.

Anyone with information should call 704-334-1600.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by downloading the P3Tips app.

