PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Heart and Sole 5K coming to Cabarrus County

Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, February 18 at...
Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, February 18 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027).(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lace up your running shoes and plan to bring your loved ones: the Heart & Sole 5k is a few days away.

Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, February 18 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027). This family-oriented event is open to all ages and skill levels.

The Fun Run and Mile Walk begins at 10:45 a.m. The 5k starts at 11 a.m. The annual run is sponsored by Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks (ALP).

Anyone who participates in the Fun Run will receive a medal for finishing the race.

For the 5k, individual awards will be presented to the top three runners in each age group. Plaques will also be awarded to the overall male and female, overall masters (40-49) male and female and overall grand masters (50 and older) male and female.

Registration fees are $10 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5k. Prices will increase after February 12.

Special rates are available for teams and groups over five people. For pricing, email Jmcoffman@cabarruscounty.us.

ALP is running a 10% discount on registration until February 10. The discount code is: Heart5k.

Participants will receive a T-shirt, a special Valentine’s gift bag and a custom event bib.

For more information and to register, visit Heart & Sole 5k (runsignup.com).

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury
Multiple HS students, driver injured after bus crash in Salisbury
Jason Sheffield
Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost six months
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl
The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to...
Rock Hill residents could be on the hook for old Panthers practice property
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

A portion of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood is going to be closed for two weeks.
Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work
Catawba’s programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability, and commitment to...
Catawba College ranked a top school for online Master’s Degrees in 2023
Pending applications will continue processing
Cabarrus closes Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Police were called to Willard Street early Wednesday morning for a deadly stabbing.
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte