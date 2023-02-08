PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Day 13: Nonprofit joins search for missing boater up North Carolina coast

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies and volunteers continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

SCDNR officially confirmed Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle.

On Wednesday, the agency said Wisconsin-based nonprofit Wings of Hope Search and Rescue is now aiding in the search. SCDNR added that the group is using “boats equipped with underwater sonar and 3D imaging, cadaver dogs and drones.”

On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water. One person was rescued from the boat. Doyle has not been seen since.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continued the search on Tuesday with boats out on the water. Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, have beach patrols looking from first light until sundown.

RELATED COVERAGE:

SCDNR added that the search for Doyle included joint efforts by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Ocean Isle Fire Department along with dozens of volunteers.

The agency explained that due to the conditions of the ocean and the current, the search for Doyle has shifted north to the area of Brunswick County.

It was confirmed by the Oak Island Water Rescue team that items belonging to the 22-year-old had been found off the Brunswick County coast.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

