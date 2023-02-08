Crime Stoppers: Several cars stolen from City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are working to track down several vehicles that were stolen from a car dealership in east Charlotte.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte.

Police said a group of thieves broke into the dealership and stole key fobs for several vehicles.

“Once they located those key fobs, they actually came outside the business and took the vehicles,” explained Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Workers from the dealership said the heist happened in seven to eight minutes. Surveillance footage from the dealership shows the suspects moving around the exterior of the dealership and entering cars.

“We can’t definitively say how organized they are, but we would like to get these individuals identified and get them into custody,” said Smith.

According to a report filed with the CMPD, a silver 2020 Chevy Corvette Coupe, a purple 2021 Dodge Challenger, a black 2021 Chevy Tahoe and a white 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk were all stolen from the dealership.

“They’re going to drive them around as long as they can. They may be even trying to sell some of the cars or some of the parts,” said the detective.

Police said the Hendrick Automotive Group is now offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information about the car heist. Workers from the dealership said the heist is not believed to be an inside job, but the thieves likely had prior knowledge about the business.

“We know that someone has insight in reference to this incident and we’re just asking for your tips. The cars we can get back, but you have an opportunity to earn up to $10,000,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the heist is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

