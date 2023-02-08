PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: More hires answer more 911 calls, but need for staff still high

911 call (FILE)
911 call (FILE)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?

That’s what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are working to make sure you never have to deal with.

Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave Robinson voiced concerns to Charlotte city council about wait times for 911 calls because of staff shortages. He said they needed more telecommunicators to take the nearly 1 million calls that come in each year, and that they were only answering about 60% of 911 calls in 10 seconds or less.

Also Read: Top Charlotte leader calls for changes to MEDIC dispatch policy after in-custody death

When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?

The good news is as of February, CMPD is answering over 85% of those calls in 10 seconds or less. That’s close to the 90% industry standard goal they strive toward.

While they’ve hired nine dispatchers since November, CMPD’s communications administrative supervisor Ambar Ramos says they’re still short-staffed.

She said the hope is that more recruits will both reduce wait time for calls and provide much-needed relief for dispatchers.

“We are able to take a little longer than just a few minutes to kind of cope. So it helps out. It lets us go and speak to a mentor or peer support, and we don’t have to worry or we don’t have to have in the back of our minds, we have to get back on that call,” said Ramos.

Ramos added they are doubling their hiring bonus, increased salaries, and are now offering part-time positions as incentives.

If you’re interested in this kind of job, you can find out more here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Crime Stoppers has posted a photo of who they believe are the suspects involved in...
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Innes St. in front of the cemetery.
A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon
A childhood friend described Robinson as having a cheerful smile and infectious laugh.
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury
Multiple HS students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury
Evan Wilkoff
Charlotte man could serve prison time for sex crimes involving minors

Latest News

CMPD: More hires answer more 911 calls, but need for staff still high
CMPD: More hires answer more 911 calls, but need for staff still high
Planned entertainment district in Uptown Charlotte surrounding new transit center, Spectrum...
Plans for a new entertainment district surrounding the Spectrum Center in Uptown
Drone footage shows the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes that hit the city of...
Helping others: Local Turkish Americans launch relief campaign to help earthquake victims
Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial