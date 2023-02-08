Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student, police said Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), a school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified police of the alleged incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the employee, 25-year-old David Lucas, was arrested.

Following an interview with investigators, he was transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following offenses:

Indecent Liberties with a Child

Taking Indecent Liberties with a Student by a School Administrator

First-Degree Kidnapping

Lucas is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate.

CMS issued the following statement to WBTV after Lucas’ arrest:

“The employee in question has been suspended with pay, pending investigation. It is our understanding that CMPD Crimes Against Children unit is conducting a separate investigation.”

An investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the lead detective in this case, Detective Adams at 704-432-0547. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

