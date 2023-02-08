Catawba College ranked a top school for online Master’s Degrees in 2023

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD).

According to a news release, Catawba’s programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. Just six percent of regionally accredited postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.

Catawba ranked:

#3 – Best Online Master’s Degree in Mental Health Counseling

#3 Best Online MBA Degree Programs in North Carolina

#4 Most Affordable Online Master’s Degrees in Counseling

#10 Most Affordable Online MBA Degrees

“This year, we focused on the schools making it easier for students to compete in today’s increasingly difficult job market,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OMD. “Providing students with opportunities to get a master’s online is only part of our rankings. Top-ranked schools also had competitive tuition rates and/or scholarships to help drive costs down. And with grocery, gas, and other expenses on everyone’s mind right now, an affordable master’s is key.”

OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 accredited universities by using data pulled from the schools themselves and from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). After the data was compiled, OMD’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all

qualifying schools for each of the different master’s degrees specialties. Primary data points include:

· Academic counseling services

· Career placement services

· Student/faculty ratio

· Tuition

· Percent of students receiving school-based aid

· Amount of school-based aid per student

