Cabarrus County man arrested for rape, multiple sex offenses involving children

Michael Starnes arrest
Michael Starnes arrest(Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for several sex offenses with children.

An investigation of 27-year-old Michael Starnes, of Advance, N.C., began in January 2023 when a victim said Starnes committed sexual abuse against her.

He is being charged with one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, one count of statutory sex offense of a child under 15 and one count of felonious restraint.

Starnes is being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have additional information, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

