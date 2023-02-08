Cabarrus County man arrested for rape, multiple sex offenses involving children

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for several sex offenses with children.

An investigation of 27-year-old Michael Starnes, of Advance, N.C., began in January 2023 when a victim said Starnes committed sexual abuse against her.

He is being charged with one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, one count of statutory sex offense of a child under 15 and one count of felonious restraint.

Starnes is being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have additional information, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

Also Read: Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in mid-2000s

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.