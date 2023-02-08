18-year-old arrested after shooting that killed one, injured another in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man last week.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 1631 Abes Mountain Road in Mooresboro, NC on Feb. 4 around 1:32 a.m.

When deputies arrived, 18-year-old Zaquan Hollis was found with a gunshot wound to his back. Khi-Rane Littlejohn, 19, was transported to the hospital where he passed away from a gunshot wound.

Hollis was treated for his wound and released.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Tylee Trequan Smith as one of the people inside the suspect SUV, which had fled the scene. Smith was determined as the suspect who shot both victims during a drug transaction.

On Feb. 7, Smith was arrested at the Cleveland County Courthouse where he was appearing for a previous misdemeanor drug charge. He was charged with murder but additional charges are expected.

