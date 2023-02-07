Woman dies after October crash in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A passenger has died following injuries sustained in a crash that happened back in October in south Charlotte, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash involving four vehicles happened on Oct. 25, 2022, at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Medical Place.

The driver of a Toyota Highlander was trying to turn left onto Ballantyne Medical Place when the SUV was struck on the passenger side by a Ford Mustang, investigators said.

According to authorities, the SUV struck two other vehicles after being hit by the Mustang.

Police said a passenger in the Highlander, 73-year-old Mythili Mulpuru, died on Saturday, Feb. 4, due to injuries she sustained in the collision.

According to the CMPD,the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-2169, extension 4, or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

