PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday evening.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A toddler playing with a lighter on a living room couch started an apartment fire in Michigan, police said.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames.

Officers quickly entered the apartment and extinguished the fire. The attached apartments on both sides were saved and did not sustain any damage.

The original apartment sustained major damage and all the contents inside were destroyed. Water and smoke damage was also contained to the one apartment.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no residents were injured.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Crime Stoppers has posted a photo of who they believe are the suspects involved in...
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Innes St. in front of the cemetery.
A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon
A childhood friend described Robinson as having a cheerful smile and infectious laugh.
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
Evan Wilkoff
Charlotte man could serve prison time for sex crimes involving minors
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

Latest News

Jason Sheffield
Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost six months
A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union