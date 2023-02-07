Spring-like temperatures the next few days before rain returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure over the Southeast will keep us unseasonably mild over the next two days with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There’ll be more clouds around both days, but no chance of rain.

Midweek: Pleasantly mild, stays dry

Late Week: First Alert Weather Days, rain

Saturday: Clouds and rain may linger

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another unseasonably mild afternoon around the #CLT region. More clouds - mostly high - will mix with the sun today, but there's zero chance for rain. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1spGacHvN1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 7, 2023

Chilly 30s are back in the forecast tonight under partly cloudy skies.

By Thursday, an area of low-pressure lifting northeast out of Texas will bring a chance for scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Even with more clouds and a shower risk, highs Thursday will run back up to the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday are both First Alert Weather Days, as rain will become more widespread by Friday as this system slowly tracks east. Highs will top out in the middle 60s Friday.

Thursday (late) & Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS around #CLT & the .@wbtv_news area. Rain is certain Friday, but a new wrinkle this morning keeps clouds & rain lingering here Saturday. Ugh. I'm monitoring. It's just 1 run, so we'll see where this goes. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/UgBoztRxKw — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 7, 2023

New model data suggests Friday’s front could slow down and keep clouds and rain chances in the forecast for Saturday, but that’s not set in stone, so check back with us for updates.

Either way, Saturday looks colder with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday should turn out mostly sunny and more seasonal with highs in the middle 50s.

FIRST ALERT: New model guidance coming in this morning has me concerned that clouds, & even some rain could linger beyond Friday in the #CLT area. This forecast is highly subject to change, so stay tuned. Updates today from @weatherbbird & @coulter_wx #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Kimj3GsWNx — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 7, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

