Spring-like temperatures the next few days before rain returns
Chilly 30s are back in the forecast tonight under partly cloudy skies.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure over the Southeast will keep us unseasonably mild over the next two days with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There’ll be more clouds around both days, but no chance of rain.
- Midweek: Pleasantly mild, stays dry
- Late Week: First Alert Weather Days, rain
- Saturday: Clouds and rain may linger
By Thursday, an area of low-pressure lifting northeast out of Texas will bring a chance for scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Even with more clouds and a shower risk, highs Thursday will run back up to the upper 60s.
Thursday and Friday are both First Alert Weather Days, as rain will become more widespread by Friday as this system slowly tracks east. Highs will top out in the middle 60s Friday.
New model data suggests Friday’s front could slow down and keep clouds and rain chances in the forecast for Saturday, but that’s not set in stone, so check back with us for updates.
Either way, Saturday looks colder with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday should turn out mostly sunny and more seasonal with highs in the middle 50s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
