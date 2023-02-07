PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.(@capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures.

Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the icy sands of the fittingly named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in that area dropped as low as -8 degrees in the early hours Saturday, with wind chill reaching -32 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Charlotte Crime Stoppers has posted a photo of who they believe are the suspects involved in...
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Innes St. in front of the cemetery.
A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon
A childhood friend described Robinson as having a cheerful smile and infectious laugh.
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
Evan Wilkoff
Charlotte man could serve prison time for sex crimes involving minors
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

Latest News

Officials said the chase went on for more than an hour through Houston.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police chase stolen ambulance
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year
Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say
A powerful earthquake has killed thousands of people across Turkey and Syria.
Rescuers race against time for those trapped in earthquake rubble
An early morning fire killed one pet and sent two people to the hospital Tuesday in Hickory.
Hickory house fire kills pet, sends occupants to hospital