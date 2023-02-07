PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Secretary D. Reid Wilson to speak at Rowan Chamber event

D. Reid Wilson has been the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources since January 1, 2021.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber has announced that North Carolina Secretary D. Reid Wilson will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., February 16, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Rd. in Salisbury.

Wilson has been the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources since January 1, 2021. Governor Roy Cooper nominated him, and he was confirmed by the state Senate.

From 2017-2020, Wilson was the department’s chief deputy secretary, responsible for the agency’s natural resource divisions. Prior to joining DNCR, Wilson was the executive director of the Conservation Trust for North Carolina, a statewide nonprofit that advances land conservation and connects people to the outdoors.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the rest of the PIP season are: March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

For more information: Elaine Spalding (704) 633-4221, espalding@rowanchamber.com

