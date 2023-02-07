PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rock Hill residents could be on the hook for old Panthers practice property

“Those costs were significant, and that’s why York County decided not to take ownership of the building.”
The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
By Ron Lee
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s word of big changes coming from the now-defunct Carolina Panthers practice facility in York County.

The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. First, though, they have to tear down the huge building that was going to be the epicenter for the team. Doing so comes with a heavy price tag.

The county first took a look at the proposal but after crunching the numbers decided to back away from the purchase. Simply put, it would cost too much money to get the property ready.

York County Councilman Bump Roddey says the demolition estimates of $8 million to $10 million was an amount they couldn’t choke down.

“Those costs were significant, and that’s why York County decided not to take ownership of the building,” Roddey said.

Making the decision, according to Roddey, was a no-brainer.

“At that point, York County was out,” he said.

That land was previously under development by Panthers owner David Tepper, who had plans to build a state-of-the-art practice facility on the 245-acre site. But when plans fell through in 2022 and the deal was scrapped, it left a bad taste in the mouth of some officials.

Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility stories
York County approves settlement with David Tepper’s real estate company
Rock Hill claims fraud from Tepper’s real estate company in failed Panthers project
New deal and no deal in Panthers-Rock Hill bankruptcy case
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
The Panthers’ decision to cut ties with Rock Hill is concerning to local residents
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

But when the dust settled the question came up – what do you do with all of this land?

The real estate agency handling the sale tells WBTV the city picked up the property post-bankruptcy and is hoping to use it for companies who will bring jobs into the area.

“Hopefully it works out for them but it was a little too risky for York County to get involved with it,” Roddey said.

Construction is well underway with plans to demolish the on-site building at a later date.

According to members of the real estate firm, they’ll ask for a call for offers instead of putting up an asking price to see what folks are willing to pay for it.

If all goes as planned, the property should be sold in a couple of months. But what about the businesses counting on a Panthers payday?

Nick Pealoza owns Forte Legato Coffee just down the road from the old practice site. He was hoping for strong sales from the Panthers facility but still has his hopes up for whatever comes next.

“We’re hopeful, but at the same time we’ve seen enough fall-though that we can never be too certain,” he said.

WBTV tried to get in contact with city leaders about the cost of the purchase, but so far hasn’t heard back.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Crime Stoppers has posted a photo of who they believe are the suspects involved in...
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Innes St. in front of the cemetery.
A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon
A childhood friend described Robinson as having a cheerful smile and infectious laugh.
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
Evan Wilkoff
Charlotte man could serve prison time for sex crimes involving minors
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

Latest News

Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte
A crash at Interstate 77 North near Clanton Road has closed traffic.
Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte
Dr. Renee McCachren, Professor of Music at Catawba College, currently holds the Katherine...
Salisbury Symphony announces Music Is in the Air: Serenades and Salons
Tre Evans-Dumaran has died after being swept into a storm drain while responding to flooding in...
Maui firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain and carried out to sea while responding to floods