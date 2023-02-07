Rain returns by the end of the week and will continue into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring-like warmth continues!

MID-WEEK: Feeling like March! Still dry...

END OF WEEK: Periods of rain, still warm

WEEKEND: Precipitation chances climbing, colder

Temperatures felt more like the middle of March once again Tuesday afternoon and will be even warmer as we approach the middle of the week! Anticipate temperatures in the 50s for any Tuesday evening plans before we briefly fall into the low 40s by the Wednesday morning commute. Our cool down will be short-lived as high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s across much of the region!

Temps and Rain chance ahead (WBTV)

Thursday will be another well above-average day but will also feature breezy conditions and a few afternoon and evening showers ahead of our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Periods of rain turn likely Friday and could now linger into the weekend. If you have any outdoor weekend plans, be sure to check in for frequent forecast updates as rain chances continue to trend upwards and temperatures trend colder. The best chance of seeing any wintry weather will be in our mountain communities this weekend, but we’ll keep an eye on that as we get closer and closer.

Our weekend cool down will be brief... We’re back to the 60s by next week!

Have a great rest of your week!

