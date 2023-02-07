PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain chances increasing, bringing First Alert Weather Days by the end of the week

The stretch of pleasant and dry weather continues today and tomorrow.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More dry and warm days are in the forecast before rain chances return starting Thursday.

  • Today: Comfortable and sunny
  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm
  • First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Spotty showers Thursday; rain likely Friday
  • Saturday: Rain risk

The stretch of pleasant and dry weather continues today and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 40s.

Tomorrow's high temperatures
Tomorrow's high temperatures(First Alert Weather)

Rain chances return on Thursday with spotty showers for the afternoon/evening. Afternoon temperatures will continue to stay warm in the upper 60s with a strong breeze from the southwest.

Friday will carry a risk for rain throughout the day with heavy downpours possible at times. This could end as mountain snow through Saturday.

There is a growing chance that rain could linger through Saturday into early Sunday... More updates to come! This weekend does look cooler with high temperatures in the 50s. The next close-to-freezing morning will be on Sunday.

Temps and rain chances ahead
Temps and rain chances ahead(First Alert Weather)

Ready for spring with these temperatures!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

