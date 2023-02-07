Rain chances increasing, bringing First Alert Weather Days by the end of the week
The stretch of pleasant and dry weather continues today and tomorrow.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More dry and warm days are in the forecast before rain chances return starting Thursday.
- Today: Comfortable and sunny
- Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm
- First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Spotty showers Thursday; rain likely Friday
- Saturday: Rain risk
The stretch of pleasant and dry weather continues today and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 40s.
Rain chances return on Thursday with spotty showers for the afternoon/evening. Afternoon temperatures will continue to stay warm in the upper 60s with a strong breeze from the southwest.
Friday will carry a risk for rain throughout the day with heavy downpours possible at times. This could end as mountain snow through Saturday.
There is a growing chance that rain could linger through Saturday into early Sunday... More updates to come! This weekend does look cooler with high temperatures in the 50s. The next close-to-freezing morning will be on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall
