Olde Mecklenburg Brewery gets first new look in 14 years

We wanted to know about the new look, so we had Eric Watts, OMB’s vice president of sales, drop by QC Morning!
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes you just need a new look; it seems the same also goes for beer.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has unveiled a new look, its first update in 14 years.

The new imagery on the bottles and cans tells the story of each product more effectively.

You may also like: BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal

