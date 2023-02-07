Olde Mecklenburg Brewery gets first new look in 14 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes you just need a new look; it seems the same also goes for beer.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has unveiled a new look, its first update in 14 years.

The new imagery on the bottles and cans tells the story of each product more effectively.

The team @oldemeckbrew stopped in to show us the NEW labels on their most popular brews! Their first re-brand in 14 years…. pic.twitter.com/s71bWQMsvz — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 7, 2023

We wanted to know about the new look, so we had Eric Watts, OMB’s vice president of sales, drop by QC Morning!

