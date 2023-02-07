Olde Mecklenburg Brewery gets first new look in 14 years
We wanted to know about the new look, so we had Eric Watts, OMB’s vice president of sales, drop by QC Morning!
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes you just need a new look; it seems the same also goes for beer.
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has unveiled a new look, its first update in 14 years.
The new imagery on the bottles and cans tells the story of each product more effectively.
