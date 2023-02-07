Mother-in-law’s color choice wins Cabarrus County woman $200,000

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amanda Wood of Concord has her mother-in-law to thank after a $5 scratch-off purchase led to a $200,000 prize.

“I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me,” Wood said.

Wood’s mother-in-law said she chose the Ruby Red 7′s ticket because she “likes the color red.”

“I was in shock,” Wood said. “You never see that amount of money.”

Wood bought her lucky Ruby Red 7′s ticket from Monroe Discount Beverages on Morgan Mill Road in Monroe. After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Wood said she will use her winnings to pay some bills and renovate some investment properties.

Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed

Visit nclottery.com for more information.

