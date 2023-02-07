PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Hickory house fire kills pet, sends occupants to hospital

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning fire killed one pet and sent two people to the hospital Tuesday in Hickory.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:48 a.m. to a house fire off Sixth Street Southeast.

Two occupants were checked out for smoke inhalation. Several pets were inside the home and at least one was pronounced dead.

Crews determined the fire was accidental and cooking related.

The Red Cross will be assisting the occupants.

