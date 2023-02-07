Helping others: Local Turkish Americans launch relief campaign to help earthquake victims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the death toll continues to climb in the Turkey and Syria region, thousands of miles away in Charlotte, a local organization is lending a helping hand.
”You don’t have to be Turkish to feel something,” said Emre Ergungor.
Ergungor’s native country is Turkey.
He’s been in the United States for nearly 30 years.
Currently, he’s the president of the Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte.
“Mothers are losing their children...babies...it’s a human tragedy,” he said.
The Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte is taking donations to send back to the country. Ergungor says Turkish Airlines is helping to get the donations from the U.S. to Turkey.
“People are freezing to death. People are still under the rumble that need help. They need blankets, like I said imagine being in Buffalo, New York in the middle of winter with just the shirt on your back. Imagine the things you would need,” Ergungor said.
Donations being accepted for earthquake victims
- Blankets
- Winter clothing for adults and children
- Tents and mattresses
- Sleeping bags
- Catalytic gas stove/heater
- Thermos bottles
- Flashlights
- Powerbanks
- Canned food
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Hygiene products
Ergungor says they’ve been in contact with the Embassy, consulate and other Turkish associations.
The goal is for the first shipment to go out this weekend.
”I don’t see this as just a Turkish tragedy, this is the right thing to do. There are also people in Syria suffering, too. Help them too,” he said.
For more information, you can visit the Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte’s website.
