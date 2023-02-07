PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Helping others: Local Turkish Americans launch relief campaign to help earthquake victims

As the death toll continues to climb in the Turkey and Syria region, thousands of miles away in Charlotte, a local organization is lending a helping hand.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the death toll continues to climb in the Turkey and Syria region, thousands of miles away in Charlotte, a local organization is lending a helping hand.

”You don’t have to be Turkish to feel something,” said Emre Ergungor.

Ergungor’s native country is Turkey.

He’s been in the United States for nearly 30 years.

Also Read: Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake

Currently, he’s the president of the Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte.

“Mothers are losing their children...babies...it’s a human tragedy,” he said.

The Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte is taking donations to send back to the country. Ergungor says Turkish Airlines is helping to get the donations from the U.S. to Turkey.

“People are freezing to death. People are still under the rumble that need help. They need blankets, like I said imagine being in Buffalo, New York in the middle of winter with just the shirt on your back. Imagine the things you would need,” Ergungor said.

Donations being accepted for earthquake victims

  • Blankets
  • Winter clothing for adults and children
  • Tents and mattresses
  • Sleeping bags
  • Catalytic gas stove/heater
  • Thermos bottles
  • Flashlights
  • Powerbanks
  • Canned food
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers
  • Hygiene products

Ergungor says they’ve been in contact with the Embassy, consulate and other Turkish associations.

The goal is for the first shipment to go out this weekend.

”I don’t see this as just a Turkish tragedy, this is the right thing to do. There are also people in Syria suffering, too. Help them too,” he said.

For more information, you can visit the Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Crime Stoppers has posted a photo of who they believe are the suspects involved in...
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Innes St. in front of the cemetery.
A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon
A childhood friend described Robinson as having a cheerful smile and infectious laugh.
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
Evan Wilkoff
Charlotte man could serve prison time for sex crimes involving minors
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast
Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury
Multiple HS students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before an NFL football game Sunday,...
AP source: 49ers hire Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator