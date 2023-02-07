Helping others: Local Turkish Americans launch relief campaign to help earthquake victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the death toll continues to climb in the Turkey and Syria region, thousands of miles away in Charlotte, a local organization is lending a helping hand.

”You don’t have to be Turkish to feel something,” said Emre Ergungor.

Ergungor’s native country is Turkey.

He’s been in the United States for nearly 30 years.

Currently, he’s the president of the Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte.

“Mothers are losing their children...babies...it’s a human tragedy,” he said.

The Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte is taking donations to send back to the country. Ergungor says Turkish Airlines is helping to get the donations from the U.S. to Turkey.

“People are freezing to death. People are still under the rumble that need help. They need blankets, like I said imagine being in Buffalo, New York in the middle of winter with just the shirt on your back. Imagine the things you would need,” Ergungor said.

Donations being accepted for earthquake victims

Blankets

Winter clothing for adults and children

Tents and mattresses

Sleeping bags

Catalytic gas stove/heater

Thermos bottles

Flashlights

Powerbanks

Canned food

Baby formula

Diapers

Hygiene products

Ergungor says they’ve been in contact with the Embassy, consulate and other Turkish associations.

The goal is for the first shipment to go out this weekend.

”I don’t see this as just a Turkish tragedy, this is the right thing to do. There are also people in Syria suffering, too. Help them too,” he said.

For more information, you can visit the Association of Turkish Americans in Charlotte’s website.

