Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte is closed Tuesday morning following a crash.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road.

Medic said one person taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

I-77 North is closed near the Clanton Road exit and is not expected to reopen until 9:19 a.m., transportation officials said.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

