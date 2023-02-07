Crash closes I-77 N near Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte
The crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road.
Feb. 7, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte is closed Tuesday morning following a crash.
According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road.
Medic said one person taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
I-77 North is closed near the Clanton Road exit and is not expected to reopen until 9:19 a.m., transportation officials said.
