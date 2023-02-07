Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare.

Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease.

“My mom had high blood pressure, and we found out years later that she would decide whether to take a whole pill or half a pill because it was very expensive. She end up having kidney damage due to the high blood pressure, she got on dialysis and eventually, it took her life,” shared Bridget.

With her dream to open up an affordable healthcare facility, Bridget said she had a few options on where her clinic would be, but it was important to her that she gives back to the Beatties Ford community.

“I grew up in a community that was poverty-stricken and always had a bad name,” she said.

Bridget said she and her staff of nurses at Cooper Health Services are able to carry out a variety of services for men, women, and children, with insurance being optional.

“I definitely want to do women’s physicals. I will definitely do blood pressure because of my mom. I will do diabetics and just regular physicals,” she added.

According to Bridget, some of the services offered at the clinic will even be done for free.

Polly Parker said she grew up in the Beatties Ford community and previously she would have to travel to uptown Charlotte or near the University City area for doctor visits.

Now, Parker says she’s happy to see Cooper Health Services in the area.

“It’s great to have it in the community because a lot of people, and I find myself in this situation, sometimes you might go to the doctor and you’re a little intimidated to ask certain questions. But if you have a doctor that looks like you, it’s like they’re more personable and you feel more comfortable asking questions,” she said.

Bridget added she has trained many past nursing students over the years who are now full nurses, and she says they’re happy to come back and help this new clinic.

”I said, ‘I’m not going to be able to pay you all,’ and they said ‘No, that’s okay. We’re going to volunteer.’ So we’re going to get a volunteer list of when they can come in and help to see patients,” shared Bridget.

Cooper Health Services is located on the second floor at 1406 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28216.

Bridget said the clinic will accept appointments and walk-ins, and even provide mobile services on Tuesdays.

The clinic can be reached during business hours - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - at (704) 910-6434.

