Catawba College participating in 12th annual Ethics Bowl

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A team of students from Catawba College will be participating in North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities’ (NCICU) annual Ethics Bowl on February 10 and 11 at the North Carolina Legislative Complex in Raleigh, NC.

The team includes Anna Armstrong, a senior studying History; Jennifer Carbajal, a first-year student studying politics; Rachel Davis, a sophomore studying politics/environment and sustainability; Suzie Rodriquez, a junior studying politics/pre-law; and Claire Vinskus, a first-year currently undeclared. The team is coordinated by Dr. Norris Feeney, Assistant Professor of Politics. Feeney typically leads courses in international relations and comparative politics while also regularly offering courses in the College’s Honors and First-Year Experience programs. The Catawba College Alumni Association is sponsoring this year’s team.

Artificial intelligence, mental health, and non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) in the art world are a few of the topics that may be debated under the umbrella of Ethics in Contemporary Society as part of the Ethics Bowl.

Students from 16 private college and university campuses across NC will participate.

“This is NCICU’s 12th annual Ethics Bowl, and the first in-person event since 2020,” said NCICU president Hope Williams. “The broad theme of Ethics in Contemporary Society presents timely and important topics for discussion. The Ethics Bowl is both academically challenging and an individually rewarding experience for our students.”

Each Ethics Bowl team has four-to-six student members. A campus coordinator works with the students to help them prepare for the competition which consists of four rounds over the two-days, plus semi-final and final rounds. In each round, a specially developed case study outlining a complex ethical situation related to the theme will be presented to the teams for debate. The round is awarded to the team that makes the most sound, persuasive presentation.

Three judges and one moderator participate in each match. Approximately 60 business, non-profit, and government professionals have volunteered to fill those roles.

The NCIC Ethics Bowl is made possible by sponsorships that allow students to participate at no cost to themselves or their institution.

