Cabarrus County Career Connections Day scheduled; participating businesses invited

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus in partnership with Cabarrus County Schools, Cabarrus County Education Foundation, Cabarrus County EDC, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, Kannapolis City Schools, Kannapolis Education Foundation, NC Works Career Center and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will host Cabarrus County Career Connections Day (C4 Day) on March 14 at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.

The event is divided into two sessions. The morning session, 8:00 a.m. – noon, is for high school juniors (and seniors who have not determined their post-graduation goals) to learn the vast variety of careers available in Cabarrus County. Businesses will host booths with interactive displays to discuss the various careers available within their organizations. Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools will prepare their students for the event, so they arrive with completed resumes and questions for potential employers. All students must be registered through their schools to attend.

This year, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., the event will be open to the public and serve as a job fair for those looking for new career opportunities or wish to learn more about our community’s businesses.

“Workforce development is a top concern for businesses of all sizes,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus. “From our smallest to largest businesses, there are fantastic careers available in Cabarrus County, and we want our students to realize they don’t have to leave their home community to find something that interests them. Our businesses are eager to fill their talent pipelines locally, and this event allows students to make valuable connections with future employers.”

All Cabarrus County businesses are invited to participate by hosting a booth, with several sizes available. Single-table booths are $200, and doubles are $400. Businesses are encouraged to introduce students and adults to possible career fields by sharing hands-on experiences about career opportunities, recruit for open positions, help students and adults learn about alternative paths for achieving necessary career education through community schools, trade schools, etc., share information on internships and apprenticeship programs and distribute organizational marketing materials.

All hosting proceeds will cover event expenses with remaining funds donated to CCS and KCS Career Technical Education programs to help defray student CTE competition expenses. To register as a participating business, please visit www.cabarrus.biz or call Jess Buchanan at The Chamber at 704.782.4000. Deadline to register as a business is Friday, March 3.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.