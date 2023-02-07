PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple HS students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury

Six kids are injured after a reported school bus crash in Salisbury, Hurley Elementary School tells WBTV News.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Six students are injured after a reported school bus crash in Salisbury, Hurley Elementary School tells WBTV News.

The crash took place late Tuesday afternoon near Hurley Elementary School on Jack Brown Road.

WBTV’s David Whisenant confirms that the bus was from West Rowan High School.

Six students and a driver were taken to the hospital.

The school’s superintendent says there appear to be minor injuries but the students and driver were taken to the hospital out of precautions.

Jack Brown Road is closed at this time.

