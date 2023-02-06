Notes of sadness, praise, and thankfulness as beloved music teacher mourned

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Voices that spanned generations were raised in unison in Rowan County on Sunday to remember the life of a beloved music teacher.

Jan Lookabill Gore, 66, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

“This lady right here was one of the most amazing people I have ever came across. My prayers are with you beautiful family,” wrote Nekeisha Thomas.

According to her obituary, Jan retired from Rowan Salisbury School System where she taught music for 39 years, with majority of those years at South Rowan High School as Choral Director. Throughout her teaching career, Jan touched the lives of tens of thousands of students.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she also served as Music Director and Organist for 35 years.

During the service, many of Gore’s former students gathered along with family and friends to pay tribute to Gore, and that included a combined chorus of students from several decades. William Van Wieren, pastor of First United Methodist in China Grove, led the chorus.

“She taught my kids and her talents touched many young souls as well as the adults,” wrote friend Anita McCants. “She will be greatly missed, but heaven has gained a great music director! I can see her now swaying & playing this golden keys.”

“Jan, thank you for a lifetime of sharing your talents and your spirit. May your family and friends, former friends and associates feel God’s presence and peace each time he or she hears a piece of music and remembers a special moment with Jan,” wrote Becky Lippard.

Gore’s professional accomplishments were many. The honors chorus at South Rowan High, called Varsity Singers, performed at Carnegie Hall many times and routinely received superior ratings in competitions.

Gore was also known for frequently closing the chorus concerts with the singing of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

