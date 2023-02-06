PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Movie ‘Heaven Sent’ filmed in Charlotte now available for streaming

Watch it exclusively through PureFlix.
Actress Karen Abercrombie is staring in a new movie filmed in Charlotte, titled “Heaven Sent.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Actress Karen Abercrombie is starring in a new movie that was filmed in Charlotte called “Heaven Sent.”

She stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about the film in August, under the working name “Second Time Around.”

Abercrombie studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, then went on to appear in shows like “Vampire Diaries,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Judging Amy” and more.

She was also Miss Clara in the film “War Room,” which earned her multiple awards.

"Heaven Sent" starring Karen Abercrombie was filmed in Charlotte and available now to stream.
"Heaven Sent" starring Karen Abercrombie was filmed in Charlotte and available now to stream.(Pure Flix)

“Heaven Sent” is a rom-com that shares the stories of three couples at different stages of life as they journey through finding love, hope, and joy after loss.

It’s available exclusively through the PureFlix streaming service.

In 2018, Abercrombie formed her own production company named Earth Mother Entertainment and has produced several films.

You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

