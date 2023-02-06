PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Meck County conducts controlled burn at Rural Hill Nature Preserve

The smoke affected air quality in the downwind area for 2-3 hours.
The Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff conducted a controlled burn on Tuesday at the Rural Hill Nature Preserve.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff conducted a controlled burn on Tuesday at the Rural Hill Nature Preserve.

Prescribed fire helps rejuvenate habitat, remove accumulated fuels and create room for new growth.

The smoke affected air quality in the downwind area for 2-3 hours.

Controlled Burn Meck County(Meck County)

Natural fires in developed areas are usually quickly extinguished for safety reasons.

According to Meck County, this policy of fire suppression has been around for generations, as unchecked fire (wildfire) can be quite destructive. However, this policy means that the natural areas which once relied on the periodic disturbance of wildfire have slowly been altered.

