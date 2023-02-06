PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis home damaged by fire

Fire reported off West C St.
Firefighters said they encountered heavy flames in the attic of the house.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire.

According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

