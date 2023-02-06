Has spring sprung? Not quite, but it’ll feel like it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will bring a taste of spring this week with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday.

Today: Sunny, mild & comfortable

Through Wednesday: Warm & dry

First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rain returns

Today will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low to middle 30s.

Tuesday will bring in more sunny and comfortable weather with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Warmer conditions are expected for Wednesday with a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Next three days (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances return on Thursday with scattered showers for the afternoon/evening with rain likely for Friday. As this cold front brings rain on Friday, once it passes it will bring sunshine and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Feeling like spring!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

