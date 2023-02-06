PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Has spring sprung? Not quite, but it’ll feel like it

Rain will return by the end of the week.
Rain will return by the end of the week.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will bring a taste of spring this week with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday.

  • Today: Sunny, mild & comfortable
  • Through Wednesday: Warm & dry
  • First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rain returns

Today will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low to middle 30s.

Tuesday will bring in more sunny and comfortable weather with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Warmer conditions are expected for Wednesday with a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Next three days
Next three days(First Alert Weather)

Rain chances return on Thursday with scattered showers for the afternoon/evening with rain likely for Friday. As this cold front brings rain on Friday, once it passes it will bring sunshine and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Feeling like spring!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Crime Stoppers has posted a photo of who they believe are the suspects involved in...
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning.
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
Chancellor Lee Adams will be graduating from Charlotte’s Vance High School in June. Chancellor...
The boy Rae Carruth couldn’t kill is now a young man graduating from NC high school

Latest News

Has spring sprung? Not quite, but it’ll feel like it
Across the region today
Big warm-up on the way, late-week First Alert Weather Days for rain
Big warm-up on the way, late-week First Alert Weather Days for rain
Temperatures warm up as week begins before rain chances return toward end of workweek
Temperatures warm up as week begins before rain chances return toward end of workweek