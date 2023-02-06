PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dry, warm stretch this week before First Alert on Thursday

Here's your latest First Alert Weather forecast.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy this stretch of warm and dry weather while it lasts because by the end of the week, the cold air returns along with the chances for rain.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, warm.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Cloudy then showers late.

After a beautiful day of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we have a chilly night ahead. Expect mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure over the southeast will keep us warm and dry on Tuesday. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to low to mid 60s in Charlotte.

We will warm up even more on Wednesday. With west to southwesterly winds, highs on Wednesday afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly sunny skies. By Thursday, an area of low pressure lifting northeast out of Oklahoma and Texas will bring a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 60s. Widespread rainfall looks likely on Friday as this system slowly tracks east; highs will climb into the lower 60s. After the cold front associated with this system moves through the Carolinas on Friday night, the weekend will be cooler and drier with highs in the 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

