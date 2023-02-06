DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and stood over a couple in bed with knives in his hands.

Juan Mancera, Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and felony larceny.

Pitt County deputies say just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday they got a call about a burglary on Joseph Place, outside of Greenville.

The couple told deputies they awoke to find the man standing over their bed holding knives taken from their kitchen. The man then ran from the home.

Deputies searched the area and found Mancera at Bells Fork Road and Southridge Drive pushing a scooter that could have been stolen. He bonded out of jail on a $25,000 earlier today.

Deputies are asking people in the Bells Fork area if they find a kitchen knife outside to call them as it could be evidence in his case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.