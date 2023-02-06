Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles invited as guest for President Biden’s State of the Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has been invited as a guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday evening.

Lyles, a Democrat, is in her third term as mayor of Charlotte and was invited by congresswoman Alma Adams.

The State of the Union highlights the achievements and work to be done under the leadership of President Biden.

Related: Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy

“In Charlotte, Mayor Lyles has led local recovery efforts to make sure our city and our region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congresswoman Adams. “However, Vi has gone a step further by centering equity and racial justice in her time as mayor, and her work with the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative provided a clear framework to use American Rescue Plan Act funds in a way that addresses historic disparities in our community, and builds Charlotte back better than before. I am honored to invite Mayor Vi Lyles to be my guest to the State of the Union Address.”

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative is a Public-Private Partnership that is the corporate response to Mayor Lyles’ call for a more equitable Queen City. The City of Charlotte allocated $10 million of its American Rescue Plan funds to the initiative to help address the digital divide. The city also leveraged ARPA funds to support housing, small businesses, local nonprofits, and workforce development, with nearly 80 percent of the city’s ARPA funds being distributed to the community.

Also Read: One-on-one: Charlotte mayor speaks on efforts to end violent crime

“I feel honored and privileged to attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address as a guest of Congresswoman Alma Adams,” mayor Lyles said. “Her exceptional leadership and unwavering support have been instrumental in securing crucial federal funding for our region, including American Rescue Plan Act funds.”

Lyles added: “Our city is making significant progress in promoting equity and correcting historical injustices through initiatives like the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, and we aim to serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country. Our goal is to set the standard for promoting racial equity and upward mobility for all.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.