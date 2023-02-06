PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Changes coming to CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line schedule

The changes are intended to improve on-time performance.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System buses and the LYNX Blue Line are seeing some major changes Monday morning in an effort to improve on-time performance.

These CATS routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:

  • 24 – Nations Ford Road
  • 56 – Arrowood
  • 40x – Lawyers Road Express
  • 46x – Harrisburg Road Express
  • 77x – North Mecklenburg Express
  • 82x – Rock Hill Express

The West Boulevard route (Route 10) will now provide service to the Central Piedmont Community College – Harris Campus.

Service along Leake Street and Nobles Avenue will be discontinued. Riders who normally board at these bus stops can use the bus stops along New Renaissance Way or West Boulevard as an alternative.

Service to the airport cargo center and along Cedar Street will also be discontinued.

The Davidson Shuttle (Route 290) will also see changes to improve conditions for larger vehicles along the route.

Service along Main (south of Concord Road), Jackson, Depot and Watson streets will be discontinued. Riders who normally board at these stops can use stops along Griffith Street or Main Street (north of Concord Road) as an alternative.

Finally, the LYNX Blue Line will increase to a 15-minute frequency between trains during peak morning and evening hours on weekdays, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

For individual route schedules and more information about transit options in Charlotte, visit the CATS website here.

