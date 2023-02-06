PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Big warm-up on the way, late-week First Alert Weather Days for rain

By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter is not over yet but this week will be dominated by unseasonably warm temperatures.

  • Today: Plenty of sunshine, pleasantly mild
  • Midweek: Stays dry, even warmer temps
  • Late Week: First Alert Weather Days, rain back

Sunshine will be plentiful today with mild afternoon readings topping out in the low to middle 60s.

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

High pressure over the Southeast will keep us dry and mild Tuesday, highs will hold in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday looks to be our warmest and last dry day before rain chances return to the forecast. Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, well above average for this time of the year.

By Thursday, an area of low-pressure lifting northeast out of Texas will bring a chance for scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Even with more clouds and a shower risk, highs Thursday will run back up to the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday are both First Alert Weather Days, as rain will become more widespread by Friday as this system slowly tracks east.

First Alert Futurecast
First Alert Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Highs will top out in the middle 60s Friday with about an inch of rainfall possible before it tapers down Friday night.

Behind Friday’s front, the weekend is looking sunny but cooler with highs in the 50s.

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

