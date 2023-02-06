82-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Lincolnton, officials say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An 82-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a Lincoln County roadway on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS), Charles Preston Long was hit by a 2008 Nissan Rogue on NC-27 near Asbury Church Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

After striking Long, the Nissan also hit a 2008 GMC Sierra.

Long suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Atrium CMC in Charlotte.

He passed away due those injuries on Sunday.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured during the incident.

Investigators do not believe that impairment contributed to the crash.

Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation and a consultation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

The highway was closed in the area for approximately two hours during an on-scene investigation.

