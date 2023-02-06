SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon.

Salisbury police reported that Becky Ann Ruiz was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger when it ran off the road on W. Innes Street, jumped the curb, and struck a large tree in front of the cemetery in the 1100 block.

Ruiz died from her injuries.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m.

A passenger in the truck was also hurt, according to police.

The report says that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

