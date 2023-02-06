PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon

Small pickup truck crashed into tree in front of cemetery on W. Innes St.
The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Innes St. in front of the cemetery.
The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Innes St. in front of the cemetery.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon.

Salisbury police reported that Becky Ann Ruiz was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger when it ran off the road on W. Innes Street, jumped the curb, and struck a large tree in front of the cemetery in the 1100 block.

Ruiz died from her injuries.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m.

A passenger in the truck was also hurt, according to police.

The report says that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Crime Stoppers has posted a photo of who they believe are the suspects involved in...
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning.
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
Chancellor Lee Adams will be graduating from Charlotte’s Vance High School in June. Chancellor...
The boy Rae Carruth couldn’t kill is now a young man graduating from NC high school

Latest News

Aaron Carter’s song ‘This Town’ earned the International Singer-Songwriters Association’s...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduate juggles life as a paramedic and up-and-coming country music artist
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, appointed by President Biden to chair the Presidential COVID-19...
Biden Administration public health expert is coming to Livingstone College Wednesday
Firefighters said they encountered heavy flames in the attic of the house.
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
WBTV’s Mary Calkins followed one family as they went through the International Center.
‘All the support in one place’: CMS International Center helping students with more than just English