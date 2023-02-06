3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Chandler Wilcox and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life.

Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.

“It was an emergency caesarean and everything. She ended up going without oxygen for too long. So, it caused brain bleeds and a lot of different things. But her kidneys took the hardest hit,” said Annista’s grandmother, Anna Jones.

Annista has taken treatments for kidney failure throughout her life. She went through dialysis treatment once, which her body rejected, forcing her to be hospitalized.

Now, the 3-year-old will have to try it again, WYMT reports.

“We’ve kinda played around as long as we could play around, and it’s time to do it. We have to do it now,” Jones said.

Annista’s doctor is located in Cincinnati, three hours away from her Lost Creek, Kentucky home, and she has grown tired of the trips.

“The car rides and things are getting really bad. She don’t wanna ride because it’s so long, such a trip,” Jones said.

The family is also struggling to pay for all of Annista’s appoinments.

The 3-year-old’s blood type is A-, but any type can work for a kidney transplant.

“Any donor because they will cross match and swap donors. So, as long as they have two to cover two, they’ll do that,” Jones said.

Doctors have not specified a life expectancy for Annista, but her recent trouble with the dialysis has worried her family.

“They’ve not really given us a life expectancy or anything like that. Just keeping an eye on everything,” Jones said.

Anyone who is interested in donating a kidney for Annista can register as a potential donor on the website for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

