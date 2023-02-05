PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm days this week with end-of-week rain chances

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will include a stretch of unseasonably warm days along with rain chances returning by the end of the week.

Today: Partly sunny, warmer

Monday: Sunny & pleasant

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Today stays dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in Charlotte. Farther east and to the southeast of Charlotte, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s area wide.

Some warmer, drier weather heads our way just in time for Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday highs climb into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. By Thursday, an area of low pressure lifting northeast out of Oklahoma and Texas will bring a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 60s. There will be a higher chance for widespread rainfall on Friday as this system slowly tracks east; expect highs in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

