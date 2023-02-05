Temperatures warm up as week begins before rain chances return toward end of workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cold weekend, we are in for a nice warm up to start out this week. Warm and dry conditions will stick around for most of this week, but as a cold front tracks east, our chances for rain will increase on Thursday and Friday.

Monday: Sunny, pleasant.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm.

Winter is not over yet but we will get a break from the freezing temperatures this week. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s.

Precipitation chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Our warming trend will continue for Monday with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

High pressure over the southeast will keep us warm and dry on Tuesday. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to mid 60s in Charlotte.

Wednesday looks to be our warmest and last dry day before rain chances return into the forecast. Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy with in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

By Thursday, an area of low pressure lifting northeast out of Oklahoma and Texas will bring a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 60s.

Widespread rainfall looks likely on Friday as this system slowly tracks east. Highs will top out in the lower 60s, with 0.5-1.0 inches of rainfall, possible. Next weekend is looking sunny but cooler with highs in the 50s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

