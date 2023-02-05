PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator

The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season.
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL...
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session at the team's headquarters on Aug. 8, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. Evero elected to pass on taking the interim head coaching job after his good friend Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero on Sunday to be their new defensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich.

The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022 under Evero and were 14th in points allowed. Evero previously worked as the Broncos secondary coach before being promoted to coordinator.

He has also experience coaching with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve Wilks was Carolina’s defensive coordinator to start the 2022 season, but was later promoted to interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired. Al Holcomb took over as interim defensive coordinator and remained in that role for the rest of the season.

Carolina’s defense, led by defensive end Brian Burns and safety Jeremy Chinn, finished 22nd in the league last season in yards allowed per game and allowed the 19th-most points in the league, but the defense is generally considered the strength of a team that finished 7-10.

Evero has ties to Carolina.

Dom Capers, who served as Carolina’s first head coach, was a senior defensive assistant on Evero’s staff last season in Denver. Evero also spent four years on the 49ers staff under Vic Fangio, the Panthers defensive coordinator from 1995-98 under Capers.

Related: AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon could be seen above uptown Charlotte on Saturday...
Chinese spy balloon seen floating over the Charlotte area on Saturday
Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning.
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
Northlake Mall reported shooting
No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was sued over what some say is him dragging his feet...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during an NFL preseason football game...
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich answers a question during a news conference...
Frank Reich’s offensive background helped him land Carolina job
Panthers officially introduce new head coach Frank Reich
Panthers officially introduce new head coach Frank Reich