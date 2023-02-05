Officials responding to shots fired call at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte for a shots fired call on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m.

Photos on social media show a police presence and that stores are currently locked down at the mall.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no active shooter. The mall is closed for the day.

Medic says two patients are being treated for non-gunshot wound medical reasons. There are currently no gunshot victims confirmed.

