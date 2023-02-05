Officials responding to reported shooting at Northlake Mall
The shooting was reported around 2 p.m.
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic is responding to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte for a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Photos on social media show a police presence and that stores are currently locked down at the mall.
CMPD has yet to confirm the information.
