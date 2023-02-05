PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC State stays atop ACC beating feisty Georgia Tech

NC State basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 24 points, Terquavion Smith distributed 10 assists and North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 72-64 in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday.

Casey Morsell scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (19-5, 9-5 ACC) shooting 6 for 9 and backup Ernest Ross scored 16 and had seven rebounds. Ross was the only player for either team who scored off the bench.

N.C. State held the lead for 19:49 to 17:15 for Georgia Tech.

The Wolfpack improved to 13-1 at home this season and now have won eight of its last nine. The Wolfpack are off to their best start since the final season of the Herb Sendek era 17 years ago.

Burns made two foul shots, Morsell made a 3-pointer 28 seconds later with 2:06 to go for a 65-61 lead and N.C. State led for the remainder. Georgia Tech (8-16, 1-13) shot 1 for 8 down the stretch in the midst of N.C. State 14-3 run over the final 3:51.

Miles Kelly scored 17 for the Yellow Jackets, Javon Franklin 16, Kyle Sturdivant 13 and Lance Terry 10.

N.C. State sped to a quick 5-0 lead before the Yellow Jackets went on a 19-6 run. N.C. State regrouped to take a 41-35 lead at halftime but never reached safe distance until late.

Georgia Tech looks to end its nine-game losing streak when it hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday. N.C. State heads to Virginia to face the No. 6 Cavaliers on Tuesday in a key matchup for both teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

