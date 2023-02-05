Gardner-Webb clamps down for 56-48 win over Presbyterian

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – Anthony Selden scored 15 points, including a pair of emphatic dunks, to help Gardner-Webb to a 56-48 win over Presbyterian.

It marked the fifth win in a row for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-11, 8-4 Big South). Presbyterian (5-20, 1-11 Big South) made a game of it after trailing by double figures late in the first half, taking advantage of cold GWU shooting in the early moments of the final stanza to go on a 13-3 run.

That left the Blue Hose up 33-31 with 15:03 to play after a pair of Jalen Forrest free throws.

After Presbyterian pushed ahead 38-34 with 11:07 left, Gardner-Webb caught fire, making eight shots in a row to fuel a 19-2 run that put the Runnin’ Bulldogs up comfortably – 53-40 – with 3:46 to play.

Presbyterian knocked down a pair of threes – both by Crosby James – to trim the lead to seven and got as close as 54-48 with 24.7 seconds left on a pair of James’ free throws.

Quest Aldridge drained a pair of freebies himself seconds later to seal the win.

Gardner-Webb missed 11 of its first 12 shots to begin the second half as Presbyterian crept back into the game, finishing the game 21-of-51 (41.2 percent) from the floor and just 4-of-14 from deep (28.6 percent).

Selden added nine rebounds and had a pair of emphatic dunks during Gardner-Webb’s decisive run in the second half.

Kareem Reid scored 13 points and blocked four shots (seven rebounds) and DQ Nicholas scored 12 points to go with four assists to pace GWU.

Presbyterian shot just 15-of-54 for the game (27.8 percent) and made 6-of-25 from deep (24.0 percent). The Blue Hose connected on 12-of-17 free throws to stay within striking distance.

Forrest led the way with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting and Trevon Rhone-Reddish added 12 points for the Blue Hose.

Gardner-Webb will head to Radford, Va., for a Thursday night ESPNU matchup at Radford, taking on the Highlanders at 7 pm in the Dedmon Center. The game will also air live on ESPNCLT.com with Phil Constantino and Jim “Mojo Morrison”.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.