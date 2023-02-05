PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon could be seen above uptown Charlotte on Saturday...
Chinese spy balloon seen floating over the Charlotte area on Saturday
Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning.
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was sued over what some say is him dragging his feet...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey

Latest News

A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy...
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies
A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed...
Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions