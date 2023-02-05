B.J. McLaurin buzzer beater completes Queens regular season sweep of Austin Peay

OPENING TIP

Score: Queens 70 | Austin Peay 69

Records: Queens (16-9 overall, 6-6 ASUN) | Austin Peay (8-17 overall, 2-10 ASUN)

Location: Winfield Dunn Center (Clarksville, Tenn.)

The Short Story: Trailing 69-67 with five seconds remaining, Kenny Dye found BJ McLaurin at the top of the key for a game-winning three-pointer as the horn sounded propelling the Royals to victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

-Jay’Den Turner notched his third double-double of the season with a 10-point and 13-rebound performance.

-AJ McKee led all scorers with 23 points, including a 13-for-16 clip from the free throw line.

-BJ McLaurin dropped five points and pulled down seven rebounds, including the game-winner from behind the arc.

-Sophomore Kalib Mathews turned in a 10-point and five-rebound night, including three on the offensive glass. The double-digit scoring effort marked Mathews’ 10th game this season.

-Veteran Kenny Dye facilitated the offense with nine points, six assists, and four rebounds across 37 minutes of action.

-Freshman Elijah Wyche stepped up off the bench and turned in nine points and a pair of steals.

-After shooting 34 percent in the first half, the Royals found their groove in the second stanza shooting 52 percent, including a 15-for-21 mark from the charity stripe.

-Queens committed 18 turnovers on the night, the most since November 29 at Bowling Green which the Governors turned into 16 points.

NOTABLE MOMENTS

-Trailing 7-6 in the first half, the Governors would use a 10-0 run to grab a 16-7 lead which they would hold for the remainder of the half.

-Trailing 45-40 in the second half, Queens mounted a 15-2 run to grab their largest lead of the game at 55-47.

-After Carlos Paez converted an and-one opportunity to extend their lead to 69-67, the Royals had their play drawn up out of the timeout. Point guard Kenny Dye brought the rock up the court drawing a double team. The veteran guard pivoted and found BJ McLaurin at the top of the key. McLaurin walked right into the shot, got it off before the buzzer, and was met by his teammates tackling him at midcourt.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

-Queens improved to 5-1 this season in games decided by less than three points.

-The Royals won the battle on the boards 37-31. Queens is 15-3 on the season when outrebounding their opponent.

-AJ McKee has reached double figures in all 25 games this season. The Charlotte native remains the only player across the league to do so.

NEXT UP

The Royals will welcome Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, February 9th at 7:00 PM inside Curry Arena. Queens will look to redeem an earlier 88-83 loss at EKU on New Years Eve.The game will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus. Fans can secure their tickets in advance by visiting the Queens Athletics website.

