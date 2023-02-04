PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman struggles with Frontier Airlines customer service after flight inadvertently canceled

The woman says her flight was canceled, but not by her.
The woman's vacation flight to the Caribbean was inadvertently canceled, but not by her, with no ticket refund.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ever had trouble with customer service? Not been able to get a human on the phone? You’re not alone.

Brittany Brown said she ran into trouble with customer service with Frontier Airlines after her flight was accidentally canceled.

To make matters worse, she wasn’t the one who canceled it. Then, when she turned to get help, she could barely get it.

“It was hard, it took me about two hours to even get with somebody, and it wasn’t even a live person; it was through a chat,” Brown said.

Tonya Fitzpatrick, who runs World Footprints, a travel media platform, said in the past couple of weeks, Frontier has scaled back from human customer service calls.

“I have heard this story before, and I think it’s going to escalate, particularly for flyers of Frontier Airlines,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said there are ways to get around it.

If you speak Spanish, choose the Spanish-speaking line without a longer cue.

Another thing you can do is reach out on social media; airlines almost always have someone monitoring their platforms.

When WBTV reached out to Frontier on Brittany’s behalf, a spokesperson said Brown “voluntarily canceled the reservation” on Thursday.

The airline’s online policy said there can be a cancellation fee, but does not say it automatically does not give refunds.

After WBTV reached out to Frontier, Brown got her $400 back.

WBTV reached out to Frontier to learn why they have changed their customer service.

Related: Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to...
Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was sued over what some say is him dragging his feet...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

The public safety sector -- police, fire, EMS, corrections -- takes one of the biggest hits in...
‘Jail cells are open’: Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
BLOG: Day 10: Judge hears more on Murdaugh’s financial situation without jury
Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal