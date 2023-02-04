Woman struggles with Frontier Airlines customer service after flight inadvertently canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ever had trouble with customer service? Not been able to get a human on the phone? You’re not alone.

Brittany Brown said she ran into trouble with customer service with Frontier Airlines after her flight was accidentally canceled.

To make matters worse, she wasn’t the one who canceled it. Then, when she turned to get help, she could barely get it.

“It was hard, it took me about two hours to even get with somebody, and it wasn’t even a live person; it was through a chat,” Brown said.

Tonya Fitzpatrick, who runs World Footprints, a travel media platform, said in the past couple of weeks, Frontier has scaled back from human customer service calls.

“I have heard this story before, and I think it’s going to escalate, particularly for flyers of Frontier Airlines,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said there are ways to get around it.

If you speak Spanish, choose the Spanish-speaking line without a longer cue.

Another thing you can do is reach out on social media; airlines almost always have someone monitoring their platforms.

When WBTV reached out to Frontier on Brittany’s behalf, a spokesperson said Brown “voluntarily canceled the reservation” on Thursday.

The airline’s online policy said there can be a cancellation fee, but does not say it automatically does not give refunds.

After WBTV reached out to Frontier, Brown got her $400 back.

WBTV reached out to Frontier to learn why they have changed their customer service.

